Paxton (hamstring) has Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican from his rehab assignment, Chris Cotillo reports.
It's a formality, as Paxton's rehab window is closing. He has not yet officially been added to the active roster, but that's coming soon and Paxton is expected to make his Red Sox debut this weekend against the Cardinals. He's been out all season with a hamstring strain.
More News
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Joining rotation next weekend•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Makes rehab start•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Making another rehab appearance•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Fifth rehab outing coming Sunday•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Shelled in relief outing•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Two more rehab starts•