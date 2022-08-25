Paxton (elbow) has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left lat strain and won't return in 2022, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Paxton made his first rehab start last week but exited the outing due to his lat injury. The southpaw will be unable to return over the final month of the season, and it's not yet clear whether he'll remain with the Red Sox next year. His contract includes a $13 million team option for 2023 or a $4 million player option, the latter of which Paxton can exercise if the team option is declined. Paxton hasn't pitched in the big leagues since early in the 2021 campaign since he underwent Tommy John surgery in April of that year.