Paxton (hamstring) is scheduled to make a rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Worcester, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Paxton will make the rehab start in Buffalo against the Blue Jays' Triple-A club. The left-hander is making his way back from a hamstring strain that sidelined him throughout the spring season, and he will likely need to make multiple starts in the minors before rejoining the Red Sox near the end of April.

