Paxton (hamstring) is scheduled to make a rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Worcester, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Paxton will make the rehab start in Buffalo against the Blue Jays' Triple-A club. The left-hander is making his way back from a hamstring strain that sidelined him throughout the spring season, and he will likely need to make multiple starts in the minors before rejoining the Red Sox near the end of April.
More News
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Tracking toward late-April return•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Officially placed on injured list•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Scheduled to pitch on back fields•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Slated for live BP•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Throws bullpen session•