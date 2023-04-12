Paxton (hamstring) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
This will be Paxton's second rehab start; the lefty threw three innings for the WooSox on Sunday. After Friday, he could need another start or two before his activation. What Paxton's role will be, however, remains an open question. The Red Sox will have Brayan Bello, Corey Kluber, Chris Sale and Garrett Whitlock locked in the rotation. That leaves Paxton vying with Tanner Houck and Nick Pivetta for the final spot.
