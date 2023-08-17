Paxton came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Nationals, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three.

Both runs the veteran lefty allowed came on solo shots, and Paxton exited the game in line for his fourth loss of the year until Boston tied the game in the top of the eighth inning. The quality start was his first in August and eighth in 16 outings. Paxton sports a 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 93:23 K:BB through 86.1 innings on the season, and his next trip to the mound is likely to come early next week in Houston.