Paxton (hamstring) allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning in a rehab outing for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

Paxton, making the third appearance of a rehab assignment, entered the game as a reliever and was scheduled to throw five innings but was given the hook after 43 pitches. Obviously the results are not what the Red Sox were looking for from the lefty, who was expected to need a couple more outings before joining the Red Sox. It's unclear if Wednesday's performance changes that plan. Of note, the appearance as a reliever suggests the Red Sox may be signaling a relief role for Paxton when he is eventually activated.