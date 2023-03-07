Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Paxton (hamstring) could play catch on Wednesday, Mac Cerullo of The North Andover Eagle-Tribune reports. "Obviously we're not rushing but if he's able to get on the mound by the end of the week we're in a better spot than what we thought a couple days ago," Cora said.

Cora noted that the left-hander is moving well, and overall is trending in the right direction after suffering a Grade 1 right hamstring strain in his most recent spring start Friday. Paxton isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day, but the 34-year-old could make be making starts for Boston by the middle of April.