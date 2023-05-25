Paxton (1-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks over 3 innings against the Angels. He struck out five.

Paxton struggled for the first time this season. The lefty has only made three starts after a hamstring injury kept him out until May 12. Paxton allowed more runs Wednesday than he did in the first two starts combined. The 34-year-old's last full season was 2019, where he produced a 3.82 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 150.2 innings. However, he has only made nine starts since, making his reliability a question mark.