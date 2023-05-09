Paxton (hamstring) will start Friday's game against the Cardinals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Paxton will make his season debut after missing the first month-plus of the 2023 campaign due to a hamstring strain. The left-hander has shown the ability to miss bats in the past, but he offers some significant risk based on his lack of time on the mound over the past few seasons.
