Paxton (lat) will start Friday spring training game against the Twins, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Paxton is reportedly healthy heading into camp, and he'll get the chance to prove it next week. He's made a grand total of seven starts over the last three seasons while dealing with multiple injuries, including Tommy John surgery and most recently a lat strain. The veteran lefty owns a strong 3.59 career ERA, but between his long layoff and his age (34), it's hard to have confidence that he'll get back to anything close to peak form.