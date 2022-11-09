Paxton (lat) exercised his $4 million player option for 2023 on Wednesday and will remain with the Red Sox for the upcoming season.

Paxton remains on the 60-day injured list, so the Red Sox will have to reinstate him at some point to add him back to the 40-man roster. The veteran southpaw joined Boston on a one-year, $6 million deal last winter, but he has yet to make his Red Sox debut while he spent the past season recovering from his April 2021 Tommy John surgery and then getting shut down for good in August with a Grade 2 left lat strain. It's unclear whether Paxton will be a full participant for spring training, but if healthy, he'll likely get the chance to stake his claim to a spot in the Red Sox's Opening Day rotation. The 34-year-old Paxton owns a 3.59 ERA over 754.2 career innings, but with just six starts under his belt since the 2020 season, it's difficult to depend on him immediately recapturing the strong form he displayed prior to his Tommy John surgery.