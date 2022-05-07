Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Saturday that Paxton is still dealing with posterior elbow soreness, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Paxton resumed throwing bullpen sessions in early April, but is facing a setback due to his lingering elbow pain. The southpaw underwent Tommy John surgery in April of 2021 and isn't expected to appear in games until at least the middle of the summer, and it's not yet clear how much he'll be delayed due to his soreness.