Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Paxton (knee) remains "lined up" to make his next turn through the rotation Friday in Toronto, MLB.com reports. "We'll see how he keeps reacting to the treatment. But that's where we're at right now," Cora said of Paxton.

The veteran southpaw was lifted after four innings during his previous outing Saturday versus the White Sox after experiencing right knee soreness, an issue Paxton disclosed that he battled in his prior outing June 19 against the Twins. Thanks to an off day Monday, the Red Sox are able to build in some extra time off between starts for Paxton, who is expected to be good to go Friday on five days' rest. Before Paxton is officially confirmed to start Friday, the Red Sox may first want to see how he checks out following a bullpen session.