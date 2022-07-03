site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's James Paxton: Still throwing bullpens
Paxton (elbow) threw a 32-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Paxton has thrown a string of bullpens since early in June, and the left-hander hopes to face live batters at some point around the All-Star break. He added a mid-August return is his goal.
