Paxton (7-4) yielded seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and three walks over four innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against Houston.

Paxton gave up four runs through two innings and then served up a three-run homer in the fourth. It was a rare misstep for him this season; he'd allowed seven runs over his last four starts combined. Paxton saw his ERA climb to 3.79 with a 97:26 K:BB through 17 outings. His next start is projected to be at home against the Dodgers.