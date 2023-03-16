Paxton will undergo testing on his injured hamstring Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
If he's cleared to return after Friday's exam, Paxton will begin throwing bullpen sessions. He's one of three possible rotation members expected to open the season on the injured list. Garrett Whitlock (hip) made his spring debut Wednesday and Brayan Bello (forearm) will follow.
