Paxton (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Paxton increased his throwing distance to 120 feet last weekend and will be able to resume mound work a week later. The left-hander suffered a setback in April while recovering from Tommy John surgery but has made good progress over the last few months.
