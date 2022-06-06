Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Paxton (elbow) threw up to 120 feet Saturday and is feeling good, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Paxton had been dealing with posterior soreness in the elbow, but the left-hander is progressing toward a return to the mound. He's pushing to get on a mound, but the team is holding off on that for time being.
