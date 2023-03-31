Paxton (hamstring) tentatively appears to be on track to return from the 15-day injured list in late April, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

One of three Red Sox starting pitchers who opened the season on the IL, Paxton is without a firm target date for his return, but Abraham notes that the veteran southpaw is behind both Garrett Whitlock (hip) and Brayan Bello (forearm) in his rehab program. Of the trio, Whitlock appears closest to a return, as he'll be pitching Friday for Triple-A Worcester in the first of what's expected to be two rehab starts for the affiliate before he likely comes off the IL as early as April 11. Meanwhile, Abraham notes that Bello is about a week behind Whitlock, while Paxton is about 7-to-10 days behind Bello. Paxton is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment of his own Monday but looks as though he'll need at least three starts to get fully stretched out.