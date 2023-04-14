Paxton (hamstring) will make at least one additional rehab start after Friday's outing before being considered for the Red Sox' rotation, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Paxton was a little wild but overall effective in his first rehab start with Triple-A Worcester and will look to get a little more stretched out Friday. If he has just one more rehab outing after that, it could potentially set him up to join Boston's rotation as soon as April 24. Nothing has been decided, though, regarding Paxton's return date or role.