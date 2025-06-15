Tibbs was traded to the Red Sox in a deal that brought back Rafael Devers to the Giants on Sunday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Tibbs has posted a .246 average with 12 home runs, 32 RBI, 41 runs scored and three stolen bases over 57 games with High-A Eugene this season. The outfielder along with left-hander Kyle Harrison, right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks (toe) and minor-league right-hander Jose Bello were all sent to Boston in return for Devers. Tibbs will now likely report to High-A Greenville with Boston's organization.