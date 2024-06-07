Westbrook went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's 14-2 win over the White Sox.

Westbrook didn't start the contest, but he pinch hit for Tyler O'Neill in the seventh inning. That was when Westbrook hit his first major-league homer, a solo shot off reliever Jared Shuster. Over four contests, Westbrook is 2-for-5 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch. He is likely to remain in a short-side platoon role in the Boston infield until the team gets some injured players back.