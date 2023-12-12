The Red Sox signed Westbrook to a minor-league contract Monday with an invitation to major-league spring training.
Westbrook is 28 years old and has yet to appear in a big-league game, but he posted an impressive .294/.400/.496 slash line with 21 home runs over 496 plate appearances last season with the Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees. He'll function as organizational infield depth for Boston leading into the 2024 campaign.
