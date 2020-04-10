Red Sox's Jantzen Witte: Impressed coaching staff
Witte impressed Boston's coaching staff during spring training, Rob Bradford of WEEI.Radio.com reports.
The non-roster invitee hit .375/.412/.500 with two doubles, two strikeouts and one walk in 17 plate appearances while also excelling in the field at third base, according to Bradford. Last year Witte played first base, second base and left field at Triple-A Pawtucket in addition to making 78 starts at the hot corner. The 30-year-old minor leaguer's strong spring and positional flexibility makes him a dark horse to provide bench depth with expanded rosters in a condensed season.
