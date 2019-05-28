Duran is off to an astounding start for High-A Salem, batting .403/.466/.541 in 204 plate appearances. He also has 17 stolen bases in 22 attempts.

The 22-year old from Long Beach State was drafted in the seventh round last June and has torn through three levels so far, with a batting average floor of .348. While the hit tool is nice, Duran doesn't have much in the way of power so far, with only two homers at Salem and a .138 ISO. A promotion to Double-A and the qualitative jump that ensues with it looms, and we'll see if Duran's skills carry over at the advanced level.