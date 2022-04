Duran (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list at Triple-A Worcester and is expected to play Sunday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Duran has been sidelined since April 6 after testing positive for COVID-19, but he's set to rejoin the lineup for Worcester on Sunday. The 25-year-old had a hot start in the first two games of the season, going 3-for-8 with a double, two walks, an RBI, a run and a stolen base.