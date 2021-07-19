Duran is starting in center field and batting second in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Manager Alex Cora placed Duran in the bottom third of the order in each of his first two starts to take some pressure off the outfielder early in his major-league career. He went 1-for-6 with a run, a walk and three strikeouts but will move up in the order while Alex Verdugo will bat sixth Monday. It's not yet clear whether the change will remain in effect following Monday's series opener.