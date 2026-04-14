Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Belts homer in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duran went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 13-6 loss to the Twins.
The Red Sox were already down 11-1 in the third inning when Duran popped his first home run of the season. He's hit safely and driven in runs in three consecutive games, going 4-for-14 with a double, a home run and six RBI. For the season, Duran is slashing .196/.293/.314 over 13 contests.
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