Duran is hitting .357/.449/.524 with one home run, seven steals on eight attempts and an 11:7 K:BB in 11 games with Triple-A Worcester.

His best game of the year was a 4-for-5 performance Friday against Buffalo that included his first long ball of the campaign and a steal. Duran turns 26 in September, so it's hard to fully buy into him being ready for big-league pitching based on anything he does at Triple-A. If he continues to keep his strikeout rate around 20 percent (currently 22.4 percent), he will likely get another look in the majors in the coming weeks/months.