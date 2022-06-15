Red Sox manager Alex Cora said during his appearance on SportsRadio 93.7 WEEI-FM's "Merloni, Fauria, & Mego" program that Duran will be called up from Triple-A Worcester and will serve as Boston's leadoff hitter in Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

To open up a spot on the active roster for Duran, Boston will place Christian Arroyo (illness) on the COVID-19-related injured list after Cora confirmed that Arroyo tested positive for the virus. Arroyo had been serving as a short-side platoon player in the outfield of late, but the lefty-hitting Duran could get the chance to play regularly versus right-handed pitching while he's up with the Red Sox. While Enrique Hernandez (hip) is on the injured list, either Duran or fellow lefty hitter Jackie Bradley should make regular starts in center field versus righties, with the other occupying a corner-outfield spot in those matchups.