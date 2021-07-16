Duran is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 24-year-old was poised to start in his major-league debut Thursday, but the contest was postponed due to New York's COVID-19 issues. Duran will remain on the bench Friday with left-hander Jordan Montgomery pitching, so the young outfielder will need to wait until later in the weekend for his first big-league start.