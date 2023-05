Duran batted fifth and went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Duran singled in the third inning to extend a hit streak to six straight and later homered to tie the game at 3-3. It was his second home run and 11th extra-base hit over 52 at-bats since being promoted from Triple-A Worcester. The lefty-batting Duran hits out of the lower-third of the order against lefties, but a .404/.421/.692 overall line earned him a promotion to fifth against righties.