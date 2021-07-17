Duran will make his MLB debut Saturday against the Yankees.
Duran was called up after the All-Star break and scheduled to start Thursday before that game was postponed due to COVID-19 reasons. He was held out Friday when a left-hander was throwing, but his debut will happen Saturday against right-hander Gerrit Cole.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Starting in major-league debut•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Thursday call-up expected•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Nursing sore back•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Left off Olympic roster for reason•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Staying in Triple-A for now•