Duran went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Cubs.

Duran tried to spark a rally in the ninth inning, doubling and stealing third base, but he was left aboard. The outfielder has multiple hits in each of his last four games, going 10-for-19 (.526) with a home run and three doubles in that span. He's up to a .344/.394/.557 slash line through 66 plate appearances, and he's seen leadoff duties when available lately. Enrique Hernandez (hip) remains out with no clear timeline to return, so Duran's playing time is likely safe for now, though Rob Refsnyder could pick up some starts against southpaws.