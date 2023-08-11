Duran batted seventh and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Thursday's 2-0 win over Kansas City.

Duran has been the team's leadoff hitter against right-handed pitchers over the last month but usually sits against a lefty. The Royals used left-hander Austin Cox as an opener and planned to have right-hander Alec Marsh throw bulk innings. As Red Sox manager Alex Cora explained to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com, he wanted Duran to get maximum at-bats against the righty, prompting the lower slot in the batting order. Cox ended up working two innings and faced Duran for his first plate appearance before Marsh eventually finished off the game, so the plan didn't quite work out as Cora had hoped. The Red Sox open a series Friday against Detroit, which will go with a traditional lefty starter in Tarik Skubal, so expect Duran to sit in favor of Rob Refsnyder.