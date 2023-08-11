Duran batted seventh and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Thursday's 2-0 win over Kansas City.

Duran has been the team's leadoff hitter the last month and usually sits against a lefty. The Royals used left-hander Austin Cox as an opener and planned to have righty Alec Marsh throw bulk innings. As Red Sox manager Alex Cora explained to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com, he wanted Duran in the lineup to get maximum at-bats against a righty. As it turned out, Cox threw two innings and faced Duran for his first plate appearance. Marsh eventually finished off the game. The Red Sox open a series Friday against Detroit, which will go with a traditional lefty starter, Tarik Skubal, so expect Duran to sit in favor of Rob Refsnyder.