Duran was promoted from High-A Salem to Double-A Portland on Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Duran will get his first taste of Double-A after facing little resistance at High-A, slashing .387/.456/.543 with four homers and 18 stolen bases in 50 games for Salem. The 22-year-old could potentially make his way to Triple-A Pawtucket by the end of the season if he continues to succeed against more advanced pitching at Double-A.