Duran was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rays with a possible injury, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Duran was seen flexing his left foot while in the batter's box in the bottom of the third inning. He finished that at-bat, striking out, before being removed for defense before the top of the fourth. Worth noting is that Duran had surgery to repair the big toe on the same foot last August. The Red Sox should have more clarity on the outfielder's situation soon.