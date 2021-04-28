Duran has played left field and right field during simulated games at the Red Sox's alternate camp, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Duran was moved from second base to center field in 2018 and played center field since. Now, it appears the Red Sox are exposing him to corner outfield in case those positions present a path to the majors. Looking at the major-league roster, the performances of Franchy Cordero (.196, 9-for-46, 24 strikeouts) and Hunter Renfroe (.189, 10-for-53, .545 OPS) may have prompted the organization to consider Duran for a possible promotion later in 2021. Cordero still has minor-league options and could be sent down, if he doesn't turn it around at the dish.