Duran is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Duran, who picked up starts in five of the Red Sox's previous six games, will cede center-field duties to Enrique Hernandez in the series finale with Oakland. The third-year outfielder went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a stolen base, three RBI and two additional runs in Saturday's 10-3 win, bringing his slash line to .591/.591/1.773 over seven games in July.