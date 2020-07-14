The Red Sox will add Duran to their 60-man roster pool Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Duran and fellow prospects Jeter Downs and Jay Groome are all scheduled to report to the Red Sox's alternative training site in Pawtucket, suggesting none of the three are under serious consideration for the Opening Day roster. Instead, keeping Duran in the roster pool will mainly have the benefit of allowing the Red Sox to monitor his development more closely with no minor-league games being played in 2020. The 23-year-old outfielder split time between High-A Salem and Double-A Portland in 2019, slashing .303/.367/.408 with 46 stolen bases across 578 plate appearances.