Duran went a combined 2-for-8 with a solo home run and a walk across Saturday's doubleheader split versus Baltimore.

Duran led off Boston's half of the first inning in Game 1 with a solo blast to right-center field. He reached twice more in that contest before going 0-for-4 in the low-scoring nightcap. By failing to get aboard in Game 2, Duran's stretch of reaching base in 10 straight contests came to an end. He had batted .366 with a pair of homers and 12 RBI during the hot streak, and his season slash line now sits at .268/.319/.425 with four long balls, 33 RBI, 30 runs and 12 stolen bases through 248 plate appearances.