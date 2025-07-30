Duran went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a double, a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's win against the Twins.

Duran stuffed the stat sheet Tuesday, starting with a double in the first inning. He then drilled a solo homer in the fifth before walking and swiping second in the seventh. Duran has recorded a stolen base in back-to-back games after stealing just one bag in his previous 29 contests. He's sporting a .261/.329/.450 slash line with 10 homers, 50 extra-base hits and 18 stolen bases through 481 plate appearances.