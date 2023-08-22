Duran (toe) will have an MRI on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
The Red Sox should know more about whether Duran will require a trip to the injured list after receiving the outfielder's MRI results. Adam Duvall would likely see regular playing time in center field if Duran is placed on the IL.
