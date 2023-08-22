Duran (toe) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game in Houston, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The MRI results on Duran's injured left toe haven't yet been revealed, but the Red Sox are prepared to be without the outfielder for at least the next week and a half. Duran injured his toe during Sunday's victory over the Yankees. Wilyer Abreu will be summoned from Triple-A Worcester to replace Duran on the roster and could see some playing time, though Boston will likely go with Masataka Yoshida, Adam Duvall and Alex Verdugo in the outfield most days.