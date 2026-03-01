Duran went 2-for-2 with a walk, two home runs, four RBI and a third run scored in Saturday's spring game against the Twins.

No Red Sox batter is hotter than Duran, who was the subject of trade rumors all offseason. His two-HR day followed up Friday's homer off Atlanta's Chris Sale. Duran's 7-for-12 with three walks, two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over five Grapefruit League games. His spring power surge is an encouraging sign for a team looking for power sources heading into the regular season. The outfielder will soon depart spring training to participate in the World Baseball Classic for Team Mexico.