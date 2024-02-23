Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Duran (toe) will not play in Grapefruit League games until March 1, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Boston considers Duran fully recovered from last August's surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his left big toe, but it will nonetheless ease the outfielder back into game action. Duran is expected to be ready to roll by Opening Day and is slated to serve as the Red Sox' leadoff hitter.