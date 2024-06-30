Duran went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 11-1 loss to the Padres.
Duran launched his eighth home run in 82 games, tying the career high he set last season over 102 games. He's finishing off what may be the best month of his career; he's batting .365/.417/.615 with five home runs and 15 RBI in June.
