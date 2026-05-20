Duran went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, a double, two walks, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Royals.

Duran reached base in four of his five plate appearances, walking in each of his first two at-bats before doubling in the fifth inning and later launching a 366-foot three-run homer in the eighth to put the game away. The homer was his fifth of the season, and his stolen base gave him 10 on the year. After a power surge earlier in May, Duran had cooled off significantly entering Tuesday, batting just .125 with a 5:16 BB:K over his previous 12 games.