Duran went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Marlins.

Duran walked and stole second base in the second inning and hit a solo home run in the eighth. The outfielder continued his torrid stretch, hitting safely in 18 of his past 19 games and homering in three straight. On the season, he is hitting .287 with 10 home runs, 40 RBI, 58 runs scored and 21 steals in what has been one of the biggest breakouts of 2024.